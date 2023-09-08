Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja’Marr Chase’s Comments

Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja’Marr Chase’s Comments

By

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball as Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to make the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will start the season with a divisional clash vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Needless to say, there’s a lot at stake as it is, as both teams share one of the toughest and most competitive divisions in the game.

Notably, Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase wanted to make things even more interesting by disrespecting the Browns ahead of the season opener.

He didn’t want to hear anything about his team’s struggles vs. Cleveland, and then took a slight shot at the Browns by pretending to forget their name and then stating that he almost called them the “elves” instead.

That’s why ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo didn’t let those comments slide and reminded him that he’s actually 1-4 against the Browns in his career.

The Browns have owned the Bengals in their head-to-head matchups recently.

They’ve beaten them five out of six times since 2020, with the Bengals’ only win coming in their most recent matchup.

Of course, the Bengals are one of the strongest teams in the league, and the Browns shouldn’t overlook them by any means.

But if someone should be talking smack, perhaps it should be the team that has gotten their number as of late.

The Browns need to hit the ground running from day one, as they’ll have three divisional clashes in the first month of the campaign, followed by their bye week.

Chase will continue to do a lot of talking, and it’ll be up to the Browns defense to show him what’s what when they take the field on Sunday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Ja'Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Nearly Called The Browns By A Different Name

7 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Coach Notes Myles Garrett's Potential Under Jim Schwartz

1 hour ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Talks Facing Joe Burrow In Season Opener

20 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns OC Says 1 Player Has 'Grown' In Team's System

21 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Discusses Browns' 'Urgency' In 2023

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns OC Raves About 1 Deshaun Watson Trait

23 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Will Honor Jim Brown With Special Gesture This Season

23 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bengals Are 'Scared' Entering Browns Game

1 day ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Comments On Adapting To Deshaun Watson's Style

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Could Break 19-Year Streak With Week 1 Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Tony Grossi Predicts Browns’ Record For 2023 Season

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Notes Big Myles Garrett Stat Against Bengals

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shannon Sharpe Reveals 1 Condition The Browns Need To Compete

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Kevin Stefanski Is On The Hot Seat This Season

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Names Surprising HC To Replace Kevin Stefanski

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Delivers Positive Message On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns WR Shares Encouraging Message

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Confident Statement On Browns' Chances Against Bengals

3 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Connecting With Talented WR In Practice

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Teases Browns Fans Ahead Of New Season

4 days ago

guard Andrew Wylie #71 of the Washington Commanders tries to stop defensive end Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Shares Fascinating High School Story

4 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Return To Practice Without Key Defender

4 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase Nearly Called The Browns By A Different Name

No more pages to load