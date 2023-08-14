Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Rizzo Shares Thoughts On Browns Bringing In Another Kicker

Tony Rizzo Shares Thoughts On Browns Bringing In Another Kicker

By

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cade York’s kicking struggles continued in the Cleveland Browns‘ 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders.

And fans are starting to question whether the former 4th-round draft pick is a bust.

Bringing in competition seems like the least Cleveland can do to satisfy their fans.

But as Tony Rizzo discussed this morning on ESPN-Cleveland, there are pros and cons to that idea.

Rizzo is concerned about how a second kicker might affect the Browns’ young player.

He compares the situation to punishing or making an example of a young child.

Sometimes it fixes the situation and other times it hurts.

Would competition push York in a positive way, or will it push him out the door?

 

What Can Browns Do? 

Cade York’s success under pressure was one of the things that endeared him to scouts before the 2022 NFL draft.

But in his first college season, York was far from the sure-fire kicker he would become.

And now he needs to find whatever it was that settled him down at LSU.

Bubba Ventrone was among York’s biggest fans and he knows the mind is as important as the leg.

But coaches are coaches, and there is an argument for bringing in a peer, like Phil Dawson, for a talk.

Or the Browns can sign a veteran, like Robbie Gould, rumored to be on his way last week.

But at this point, veteran kickers are looking for a job as much as they want to help younger players.

Cleveland has to provide legitimate competition, something they don’t yet seem willing to do.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb Gets Honest On RBs Importance To A Winning Team

6 mins ago

The Cleveland Browns warm up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Browns defeated the Bills 6-3 for Cleveland's first win of the season.

Eagles Reporter Disrespects Browns Ahead of Joint Practices

9 mins ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Opens Up on Returning From Gruesome Injury In College

35 mins ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Reveals His Thoughts About Joint Practice With Eagles

19 hours ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Stats Show Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Having A Remarkable Preseason

20 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Make 2 New Signings Official

22 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Cade York's Struggles

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Quarterback and former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel celebrates with the team after the Southwest Classic football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Texas A&M defeats Arkansas 35-28 in overtime.

Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Would Fail With Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Details Differences This Year for Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Previews Browns, Eagles Joint Practice

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reacts After First Preseason Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Worked Out 5 Players

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

ESPN Analyst Reveals Rankings For Browns Roster This Season

3 days ago

Analyst Previews Deshaun Watson's First Preseason Game

4 days ago

browns helmets

Fans React To Browns' New DT Signing

4 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Pro Bowler Praises Denzel Ward's Ability

4 days ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Reaction To Johnny Manziel Netflix Documentary

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Praises Unsung Browns WR

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Harsh Record Projection For Browns This Season

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Stacked Defensive Line In 2023

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Injured Browns Player Showing Progress During Recent Practice

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB

5 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Analyst Rips Into 'Lazy' Johnny Manziel Documentary

5 days ago

Nick Chubb Gets Honest On RBs Importance To A Winning Team

No more pages to load