Analyst Proposes Draft-Day Deal Between Browns, Cowboys

With just a few weeks to go until the 2026 NFL Draft, trade speculation is already getting louder and louder. The Cleveland Browns have the sixth and 24th overall selections, and with this class having so much talent in a similar tier and at positions that aren’t typically the top priority, the stage is set for a wild first round that could feature a lot of trade activity.

A slew of different names have been mocked to the Browns at No. 6, including some outside the box names, but the Browns proved last year that they aren’t afraid to make bold trades when they’re on the clock. Moving down from No. 2 to No. 5 and passing on Travis Hunter was a shocking move that paid early dividends, and one analyst recently proposed a similar trade down this year.

Draft expert Chad Forbes recently proposed a trade that would see the Browns strike a deal with the Dallas Cowboys if Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is still available at No. 6. In the move, the Browns would move from sixth to 12th and pick up another first-round pick in the process.

Browns receive: Picks 12, 20, and 112; 2028 third-round pick

Cowboys receive: Picks 6 and 39

“Sonny Styles LB Ohio State gets to 6 Browns might have a trade partner in Cowboys. Move ahead of Redskins. Fair Deal for Both Sides: Browns Receive: Picks 6 / 20 / 112, 2028 3rd; Cowboys Receive: Picks 6 & 39. Don’t care about Trade Charts. Need to incentivize Browns to move down. Player Cowboys get at 39 very similar to one they’d select at 20,” Forbes posted on X.

Sonny Styles LB Ohio State gets to 6 #Browns might have a trade partner in Cowboys. Move ahead of Redskins. Fair Deal for Both Sides Browns Receive

Picks 6 / 20 / 112

2028 3rd Cowboys Receive

Picks 6 & 39 Don’t care about Trade Charts. Need to incentivize Browns to move… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 8, 2026

This trade would give the Browns ten picks overall and three in the first round at Nos. 12, 20, and 24. If the Cowboys covet Sonny Styles and he is available at No. 6, the Browns would have no need for Styles due to the presence of Carson Schwesinger and would be wise to field calls.

You hear a lot of bad ideas being thrown around in the weeks leading up to the draft since it’s such a quiet portion of the NFL calendar and people need things to talk about, but this is legitimately a great idea. If the Browns did this, they could still get an impact player at 12 — likely the tackle or wide receiver they so desperately need.

Styles would fit a lot better in Dallas than he would in Cleveland. You wouldn’t find many upset Browns fans if they made a trade like this and still found a potential WR1 or a left tackle with the No. 12 pick.

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