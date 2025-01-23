Insider Believes Browns Should Follow 1 NFL Team’s QB Model For Turnaround

The Cleveland Browns are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for a new starting quarterback, with Justin Fields emerging as an intriguing possibility.

Fields, who spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, could be available along with Russell Wilson as both quarterbacks enter free agency.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot suggests the team should keep a close eye on Fields if he hits the market.

During her appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Cabot offered a compelling perspective:

The Browns might benefit from following the Steelers’ quarterback strategy. She believes this approach could be the key to Cleveland’s resurgence.

“Why not go out and try to do what those guys did, what the Steelers did, and then you don’t have to do a massive rebuild,” Cabot explained. “Because if you get the quarterback in place, they have a lot of other people who should be able to get back on track sooner than later, if you can find the QB.”

Cabot highlighted how the Steelers strengthened their quarterback room by bringing in both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, rather than banking on a single solution.

This strategic depth helped them maintain stability without needing to tear down and rebuild their roster.

The Browns could take a similar path by targeting Fields, Cabot suggests.

Instead of a complete overhaul, securing the right quarterback could allow Cleveland to maximize their current talent and accelerate their return to contention.

This targeted approach might help the Browns avoid the prolonged rebuilding phase that often follows major roster changes.

By following the Steelers’ blueprint, Cleveland could position themselves for success while preserving the strong foundation they’ve already built.

NEXT:

Former Browns Coach Admits He Was Shocked When He Was Fired