Top TE Prospect Recently Met With Browns

With four picks on the third day of the upcoming draft, will the Cleveland Browns target offensive or defensive players?

A recent visit is shedding light on Cleveland’s thought process.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler posted a thread on Twitter about his recent interview with Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All.

In the thread, Fowler noted that All has already met with the Browns during the offseason, showing the team’s potential interest in the athlete.

Iowa TE Erick All has 30s scheduled with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, source said. Versatile Y/F has already visited with the Dolphins, Browns and Vikings. Ton of buzz for an athlete trending up boards league-wide. 📈 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 15, 2024

In addition to Cleveland, All has completed visits with the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings, Fowler said.

Fowler noted that All is scheduled to visit with the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers for a top-30 visit, showing the prospect’s draft value is trending up among NFL GMs.

All was a fifth-year senior last year for the Hawkeyes, joining the team for just the 2023 season.

He received All-Big Ten Conference recognition as he led the team in receiving yards and averaged 14.2 yards per reception, numbers he garnered despite missing Iowa’s final seven games with a torn ACL.

All’s draft profile rates the prospect as a potential fifth-round selection, a round Cleveland has the No. 156 pick in for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Before playing at Iowa, All was on the Michigan roster for four seasons, including a redshirt season where the tight end recovered from minor back surgery.

Currently, the Browns have four tight ends on their roster.

The Browns have David Njoku, Giovanni Ricci, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and Jordan Akins at the position as the team prepares for the 2024 season.

NEXT:

NFL CB Prospect Will Meet With Browns This Week