NFL CB Prospect Will Meet With Browns This Week

The Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round selection for the upcoming NFL Draft, meaning the team will wait until the second day before selecting a prospect to help their team.

Could Cleveland be targeting more defensive help and depth with their No. 54 pick?

Recent news regarding a prospect visit suggests that the Browns are considering such a move.

“The Dawgs” podcast posted on Twitter that Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson will visit the city sometime this week, meeting with the team about his potential fit with the Browns organization.

The #Browns will meet with CB Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State this week. Richardson:

– 6’2” 188, 23 yo

– 4.34 40-yard dash

– 2023: 12 games, 79 tackles 👀, 7 PBU, 0 INT

– 90.3 PFF tackle grade (highest among SEC corners in 2023)

— The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) April 15, 2024

Richardson played in 12 games last year for the Bulldogs, recording 79 tackles with seven pass deflections.

His draft profile shows that at 6-feet-2 and 188 pounds, Richardson has the physical stature to play at the next level.

Richardson also ran a 4.34-second 40-yard-dash during the NFL Combine in February, showcasing the defensive back’s speed.

The knock on Richardson is his overall pass coverage, however.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein noted that the two-year starting cornerback had “below average” coverage abilities, lacking the anticipation to break up or intercept passes.

These deficiencies in his pass coverage have downgraded Richardson’s draft value, pushing him toward a potential third-round draft pick.

Yet, Richardson’s speed and stature provide enough upside to give him a chance at the next level and the opportunity to grow into the role under the right defensive approach.

Richardson isn’t the only defensive player being targeted by the Browns.

On Monday, Cleveland insider Tony Grossi recommended the team draft Michigan linebacker Junior Colson as the No. 54 pick.

