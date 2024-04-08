Top Safety Prospect Reportedly Visited Browns Last Week

The Cleveland Browns already have one of the best defenses in the game, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do their due diligence on prospects to keep adding talent there.

They already have a strong defensive line, and while they’re reportedly going to be on the hunt for more defensive tackle and linebacker help, it seems like a safety has also caught their eyes.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, they already hosted Washington State strong safety Jaden Hicks for a top-30 visit.

One of the top safeties in this year’s draft, Washington State’s Jaden Hicks has been busy since running a 4.47 40 at his pro day two weeks ago: He’s working out for the #Jets today after visits to the #Browns and #Raiders last week. pic.twitter.com/wN3hPVrTtN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

He ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day, and he caught plenty of league-wide attention.

ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper had him as the third-best safety in this class, and he’s also going to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Originally expected to be a backup who could eventually develop into a starter, his physical traits and athleticism have made him rise up several draft boards over the past couple of weeks since his Pro Day.

Also, with Jim Schwartz’s tutelage, any good player could end up being great, especially when surrounded by this much talent like the Browns currently have on the defensive side of the ball.

