Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

By
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of depth at cornerback right now.

Every time there’s a surplus, there’s also someone who’s not happy with his current role on the team.

That’s the case with Greg Newsome II.

He demanded to be traded last offseason, mostly because of the fact that he didn’t like to be used in the slot, as slot cornerbacks usually make significantly less cash than those lined up outside.

Considering that, former NFL player Jason McCourty recently claimed that he could envision the team trading him in the upcoming NFL Draft (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Nonetheless, that would depend on whether the team feels like they can get more depth in areas of need, such as edge rusher or linebacker.

Newsome has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate ever since this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The Browns are quite high on cornerbacks Martin Emerson and Denzel Ward, which has pushed Newsome—an outside cornerback by nature—to the slot.

Newsome is entering the fourth season of his career, so he’s due for a new contract in the near future.

The former Northwestern star could potentially gauge a couple of Day 2 draft picks in return for his services.

Whoever trades for him—if that even happens—would have to sign him to a contract extension, with his fifth-year option valued at over $13.3 million.

He’s quite talented and young and was a first-round pick not so long ago, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find him a new home if the Browns feel like they need to shift their focus elsewhere.

NEXT:  Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are 'Under The Radar'
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation