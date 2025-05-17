Travis Hunter Puts Shedeur Sanders On Notice About Behavior With Browns

For months, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were ready to take Travis Hunter.

Then, shortly after the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, they acquired a King’s ransom and had no choice but to let him go.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took him, and while it will always leave the fans wondering how things could’ve been if they had taken him, the offer was just too good to pass up.

With that in mind, and considering everything his former QB and good friend Shedeur Sanders had to go through before being drafted, Hunter encouraged him to lead by example in Cleveland:

“We definitely got to be leaders, especially me,” Hunter explained. “I was the number two overall pick, so I gotta come in and be a leader. Shedeur, he’s gotta go in there and work, earn his job just like me. But he’s also got to go in there and be the head of the offense, so he’s gotta go in there and be a leader.”

Hunter was one of the easiest picks in recent NFL Draft history.

Even though the Tennessee Titans needed a quarterback, and as good a player as Cam Ward is, Hunter was most definitely the best player in this class, at least on paper.

That wasn’t the case with Sanders, a polarizing prospect with no elite traits who also came with plenty of unwanted attention, a massive platform, and a demeanor that multiple people described as brash and arrogant.

Slipping all the way to the fifth round after drawing consideration as a potential top-five pick would be a humbling experience for anybody, even those who have been surrounded by praise and yes men for their entire lives.

Hopefully, that will only ignite an everlasting fire within Sanders, and he’ll step up to prove to the entire world that they made a mistake by passing on him over and over.

