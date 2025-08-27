Travis Kelce Drops Candid Take On Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason quarterback competition with Joe Flacco earning the starting nod over the now-traded Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The decision sparked debate among many who believed Sanders deserved either the starting role or at least the backup position behind Flacco.

The discussion gained national attention when NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce addressed the situation on their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Travis Kelce voiced his support for giving Sanders more opportunities.

“Give the people what they want… The world wants to see him go out there and not only play, but succeed. At this point, guys are rooting for him. This isn’t anything against Dillon; this isn’t anything against Joe. I’m just saying the excitement is there for him to go out and play. He’s going to put eyes on the screen. He’s going to bring people to the game. It is what it is, man. I would love to f***ing see him,” Travis said.

🔥 All In for Shedeur. Travis Kelce Powerful Message. All Facts "Give the people what they want. The world wants to see him go out there and play and have success. He is going to bring people to the game" https://t.co/jqaMUjIBlI pic.twitter.com/Gq9UeBouZS — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) August 27, 2025

Jason Kelce agreed that he would enjoy watching Sanders take the field as well.

The Browns appear to be taking a protective approach with Sanders during what looks like a rebuilding season.

His preseason performance told two different stories. Against the Los Angeles Rams, Sanders showed some of the issues that followed him from college football.

However, when he played behind better protection against the Carolina Panthers, he demonstrated impressive poise and playmaking skills.

Sanders entered the league with first-round expectations, creating higher pressure than what Gabriel or Flacco typically face.

That potential excites a fanbase that has searched for a franchise quarterback for decades.

Gabriel currently sits ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.

Travis Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio native, seems to understand what Cleveland supporters want to see from their team moving forward.

