Eagles GM Shuts Down Myles Garrett Question

The Cleveland Browns will get plenty of calls over the next couple of weeks.

Every Super Bowl contender could and should try to get Myles Garrett, who has requested to be traded.

Given his track record of making big deals and acquiring high-end talent, it didn’t take long before people wondered whether Howie Roseman would look to enter his sweepstakes.

That’s why a reporter tried to get the Philadelphia Eagles’ GM to talk about Garrett ‘as a player.’

Roseman, however, didn’t take the bait, and he was quick to shut down his attempt (via Ari Meirov).

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked what he thinks of Myles Garrett as a player. “I’m not gonna talk about anyone under contract with another team. Good try, though.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/njEi1hvVYv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2025

Roseman and the Eagles are focused on the task at hand, which is to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Then again, one would have to be naive to think that the Eagles haven’t had preliminary talks about potentially making a run at the former No. 1 pick.

Not only is that a part of their job, but that’s also just the way they operate.

Garrett aims to play for a Super Bowl contender, which limits the list of possible destinations to just a few teams.

Even if the Eagles lose on Sunday, they will continue to be one of the teams to beat in the league for years to come, so they could be one of those potential destinations.

Who knows? Perhaps losing to the Chiefs would only propel them to make even bigger moves, and they do have some valuable assets the Browns could covet in return.

