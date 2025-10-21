Harold Fannin Jr. Has Made Franchise History

The Cleveland Browns found a true gem in Harold Fannin Jr.

The tight end has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season.

In fact, he’s even made franchise history.

His 32 receptions are the most by any Browns first-year player through the first seven games of a season.

Fannin has 290 receiving yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per catch.

He’s been great at picking up yards after the catch, so it should be just a matter of time before he shows that explosiveness every week.

The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft also has great hands, and he should be quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s primary target in the red zone once the passing game finally starts to click.

The Browns need as much help as they can get on offense right now, and Fannin has proven to be the most reliable pass catcher on the roster.

He has split the tight end workload with David Njoku almost evenly and has looked like he belongs from the start.

In fact, with the Browns’ losing record and Njoku on the final year of his contract, Fannin’s emergence has made people wonder whether the team will move on from the veteran at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns have found their tight end of the future, and Fannin has all the tools to lead the position in receptions and yards for years to come.

