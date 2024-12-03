Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Troy Aikman Questions Browns’ Front Office About 1 Decision This Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

 

The Cleveland Browns have won two of their five games with Jameis Winston at the helm.

That’s not particularly ideal.

Then again, they won one with Deshaun Watson all season.

Also, two of those wins were against divisional rivals, and chances are the team would’ve put up a different kind of fight in the losses if they weren’t already almost eliminated from playoff contention.

That’s why, after watching him slicing and dicing through the Denver Broncos’ great defense, Troy Aikman said what many fans and analysts seemed to think.

During the Monday Night Football broadcast, the legendary quarterback wondered how different things would be if the front office had decided to bench Watson and turn to Winston earlier in the season (via Awful Announcing):

“This year hasn’t been what people thought coming in. But the albatross is Deshaun Watson. If you go to Jameis Winston earlier in the year, does this look different?” Aikman questioned.

Of course, it’s easy to jump to conclusions after everything has been said and done, but it’s impossible not to wonder about this.

As badly as the offensive line played, and as much as injuries also played a big role in the subpar season, Deshaun Watson seemed to be the most glaring issue for this team all year.

Fans and analysts urged the team to turn to Winston earlier.

It’s a shame that this once-promising season may have been doomed from the start for reasons unrelated to football.

Now, the team will have to make some tough decisions going forward.

Browns Nation