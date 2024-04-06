Myles Garrett Starred In Curious Encounter In Tokyo

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive lineman Myles Garrett has never been one to sit still.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year bought into the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise last year and has also been serving as a brand ambassador for the team ever since.

Apparently, Garrett is now on a trip in Tokyo, Japan, although it’s unclear if the trip is for business or pleasure.

Regardless of why he’s in Tokyo, Garrett had a chance encounter with a number of other proud Clevelanders (via Cleveland 19 News on Twitter).

Talk about a chance encounter! The St. Ignatius High School baseball team ran into Browns superstar Myles Garrett in Tokyo while on a sports trip.🤣❤️ 📸: St. Ignatius High School Athletics MORE ➡️ https://t.co/LCl9bkHjN8 pic.twitter.com/Snh1k5HhUR — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 5, 2024

The St. Ignatius high school baseball team was in the midst of a 10-day trip to Japan when they unexpectedly bumped into Garrett.

The odds of something like that happening in a massive and populous city like Tokyo are so small, it only seemed right to mark the event with a group photo.

Adding to the slim odds of the chance encounter is the fact that it was the team’s last day in Tokyo.

The Saint Ignatius Wildcats baseball team played three games during their 10-day trip but were touring the city on their final day when they bumped into Garrett.

To be fair, Garrett sticks out in Tokyo like a sore thumb.

As such, he wouldn’t be difficult to spot if you’re in the same general vicinity as the superstar defensive end.

However, that doesn’t take away from the surprise encounter, and it made for the perfect end to an unforgettable trip for the Saint Ignatius team.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Who Was Behind Alex Van Pelt Firing