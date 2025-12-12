Two Former Browns Coaches Have Been Fired From College Jobs

It’s been a tough season for UNC and its head coach, Bill Belichick, and now the team is making some big adjustments. Belichick still has his job, but two of his supporting coaches do not.

On Friday morning, it was reported that UNC had fired special teams coordinator Mike Preifer and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Both of these men have a history with the Cleveland Browns, and they were hoping for a much longer stay alongside Belichick in his new job, but their time with UNC has come to an end.

UNC has fired STC Mike Priefer, per ESPN sources. And sources also confirm the firing of OC Freddie Kitchens. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2025

Kitchens was the head coach of the Browns in 2019 and then the interim Tar Heels coach in 2024. He remained with the team after Belichick was hired last year.

As for Priefer, he was a member of Kitchen’s staff during his time in Cleveland and spent two decades working in the NFL. Belichick was the driving force behind Priefer’s hiring.

This is proof that personal friendships and working relationships are important in sports, but they cannot secure a job forever. Belichick’s first season with UNC left a lot to be desired, ending with a 4-8 record and missing out on a bowl.

Belichick, who obviously also has a history with the Browns, will now be tasked with finding replacements for Priefer and Kitchens. This season is one the team would like to forget as quickly as possible, so there is a chance that even more firings are on the horizon.

Belichick is going to stay, but he will have to show a lot more production next season, or else there could be questions about him also losing his job.

This season was not kind to the Browns or UNC, and now a couple of former Cleveland coaches are out of a job because of that.

