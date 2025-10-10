Browns Announce Big Decision About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their backup quarterback situation after evaluating options following Joe Flacco’s trade to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that rookie Shedeur Sanders will serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback for Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The decision comes after a series of moves that began with Cleveland benching Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starter.

Gabriel received the starting nod for Cleveland’s Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Shortly after that decision, the Bengals expressed interest in acquiring the 18-year veteran Flacco.

Cleveland accepted Cincinnati’s offer and completed the trade, leaving Gabriel without an established backup on the roster.

Stefanski spent several days assessing the quarterback depth chart before making his decision on the backup position.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick who has drawn scrutiny since draft day, moves up from his emergency quarterback role.

The promotion represents a notable step for the rookie who has remained patient throughout the early weeks of the season.

He appeared in two preseason contests, completing 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns while absorbing seven sacks.

Five of those sacks came during his second preseason outing, and behind an offensive line that did not make it to the final roster.

The rookie now sits one injury/bad game away from potentially starting for the Browns on the main stage.

As Cleveland prepares to face Pittsburgh on Sunday, Gabriel will take the first snap under center with Sanders ready as his backup.

Bailey Zappe remains on the practice squad as Stefanski continues evaluating depth options.

