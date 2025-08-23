Browns Nation

Saturday, August 23, 2025
Urban Meyer Makes Big Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders has checked all the boxes anybody could have asked of him since the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, even though he is still fourth on the quarterback depth chart.

Sanders looked great in his only preseason action, and though he won’t be starting out of the gate, Urban Meyer recently echoed a common sentiment with his Shedeur Sanders prediction.

Meyer recently proclaimed that he believes in both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and while he thinks the team will give Gabriel plenty of opportunity to succeed, if Sanders keeps improving, he will move ahead of Gabriel.

“I think the coach of the Browns said, ‘I put my name on [Dillon Gabriel], and I’m going to give him an opportunity first.’ It sounds to me like it was really close. If it’s that close, they’re going to go with the guy they spent all the time evaluating because they don’t want to be wrong. But they also have to win, so if Shedeur keeps getting better—which I think we all agree he will—at some point you could see that move happening,” Meyer said.

Sanders threw for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns in one half during his first preseason action, and he looked poised and accurate in the pocket.

With Joe Flacco being named the starter, the QB room has a lot more clarity, but it’s still perplexing that the team might go into the regular season with four active quarterbacks, assuming Tyler Huntley doesn’t make the team.

Cleveland needs to figure out if either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders can be the long-term solution at QB ahead of the 2026 draft, which is projected to be loaded with QB talent, and the Browns have a pair of firsts at their disposal if they want to bring in a new potential franchise guy.

Browns Nation