Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)

It is Sunday, August 21, 2022, and it is game day for the Cleveland Browns.

Fans are excited as is Browns legend, Bernie Kosar.

This is the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium of the 2022 season.

The Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM EDT.

Twitter user John Ruyf echoes what all fans hope for today.

GAMEDAY!!!!!!! Lets go #Browns !! No injuries and see our rookies play well, is what I want to see ! — John Ruyf (@Ruyf) August 21, 2022

Twitter user Andy Gibbs offers practical advice for tailgaters today.

Have fun tailgating friends. Please remember to drink some water. Go #Browns and Happy Game Day pic.twitter.com/aiQj3IO87Z — Andy Gibbs (@SirAndy522) August 21, 2022

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes, and the story of the day is whether the Browns and Eagles are planning a trade.

Is Hunt On The Trading Block?

Ever since the picture surfaced of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni talking with Kareem Hunt at practice, the rumor mill has been in high gear that in addition to sharing practice time, these two teams are talking about a trade.

Wonder what #Eagles Nick Sirianni is saying to #Browns, Kareem Hunt. 🦅Tell me what you think ?#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/JowaI7QHif — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 19, 2022

It is important to note that Dan Sileo is the only source reporting this at the moment.

There has not been any indication from national correspondents like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Also, we have not heard anything from Browns beat reporters such as Mary Kay Cabot or her peers.

Here is what Sileo has been saying in the past 24 hours.

Looks like @Eagles GM Howie Roseman and @Browns GM Andrew Berry are talking about a possible trade involving RB Kareem Hunt! #FlyEaglesFly #Browns — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) August 20, 2022

In addition to saying that there are trade talks in the works, Sileo has identified the position groups that the Eagles are looking to strengthen.

The Eagles are weak at running back; that is a fact.

2 positions of concern for the @Eagles as they head into the first week of the @NFL season….SAFETY & RB positions are an issue! #FlyEaglesFly — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) August 21, 2022

Sileo even begins to lay the framework for what the Browns might get in exchange for Hunt.

He names offensive lineman Andre Dillard as potentially being part of the draft package.

Browns fans would be quick to add that the team could use some extra wide receiving help though Sileo does not mention that.

This could be nothing more than the Philadelphia media and fanbase trying to manifest this into reality, or there could be something to it.

We will keep an eye on this, but in the meantime, have a great Sunday Browns fans!