Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, August 21, 2022, and it is game day for the Cleveland Browns.

Fans are excited as is Browns legend, Bernie Kosar.

This is the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium of the 2022 season.

The Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM EDT.

Twitter user John Ruyf echoes what all fans hope for today.

Twitter user Andy Gibbs offers practical advice for tailgaters today.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes, and the story of the day is whether the Browns and Eagles are planning a trade.

 

Is Hunt On The Trading Block?

Ever since the picture surfaced of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni talking with Kareem Hunt at practice, the rumor mill has been in high gear that in addition to sharing practice time, these two teams are talking about a trade.

It is important to note that Dan Sileo is the only source reporting this at the moment.

There has not been any indication from national correspondents like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Also, we have not heard anything from Browns beat reporters such as Mary Kay Cabot or her peers.

Here is what Sileo has been saying in the past 24 hours.

In addition to saying that there are trade talks in the works, Sileo has identified the position groups that the Eagles are looking to strengthen.

The Eagles are weak at running back; that is a fact.

Sileo even begins to lay the framework for what the Browns might get in exchange for Hunt.

He names offensive lineman Andre Dillard as potentially being part of the draft package.

Browns fans would be quick to add that the team could use some extra wide receiving help though Sileo does not mention that.

This could be nothing more than the Philadelphia media and fanbase trying to manifest this into reality, or there could be something to it.

We will keep an eye on this, but in the meantime, have a great Sunday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Can The Browns Make The Playoffs In 2022?
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks toward the sidelines during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Browns Columnist Says Team ‘Must Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo’
Kyle Brandt announces the Buffalo Bills' 89th overall pick during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Can The Browns Make The Playoffs In 2022?

No more pages to load