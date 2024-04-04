Versatile OT Draft Prospect Visited The Browns Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns continue to assess all of their possibilities ahead of the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

This class is particularly loaded with talent at the offensive tackle position, and that’s something GMs are always looking for.

Andrew Berry isn’t the exception to that rule, which is why it’s not much of a surprise to see Noah Weiskopf’s reports of the team’s interest in BYU standout Kingsley Suamataia (via Noah Weiskopf on Twitter)

BYU OT and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Kingsley Suamataia was in Cleveland today for a top-30 visit with the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/vfRA0vRPVb — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 4, 2024

Suamataia reportedly visited the team, and his current draft stock makes it seem like he could be up for grabs when they’re on the clock with the No. 54 selection.

Sauamataia is an impressive athlete who can also provide plenty of versatility, as he’s been lined up at both right and left tackle.

That could come in handy for a Browns team that had to roll with a makeshift offensive line more often than not last season, and especially since they lost offensive line guru Bill Callahan earlier this offseason.

Sauamataia also excels as a pass blocker, allowing just two sacks over the past couple of seasons (he didn’t allow a single sack in 2022).

He has made great strides every year since he arrived at BYU, moving from right to left tackle last season, and with Jedrick Wills Jr.’s future with the team up in the air, he could be a no-brainer pick.

On the downside, he’s not particularly dominant against the run, and he needs to do a lot of work with his hand placement, but he’s a powerful athlete with a high upside.

