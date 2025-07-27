Veteran LB Could Be Key To Browns’ Defensive Success

The Cleveland Browns’ defense is poised to bounce back from an injury-plagued, disappointing campaign in 2024 that was projected to be much better than the 27th-ranked defense in the NFL.

With a fresh slate and better health heading into 2025, there is hope that this defense can be one of the better units in the league, especially if one defender can play a key role in the linebacker group.

Honor The Land’s Max Loeb shared on X that he thinks a lot of the team’s LB production will hinge on veteran newcomer Jerome Baker, who joined the team this offseason on a one-year deal after splitting last season with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans following an impressive six-year run with the Miami Dolphins.

We all WANT Carson Schwesinger to come in + be the defensive leader right away… But I honestly think a lot of the Browns LB production (in 2025) will hinge on Jerome Baker. Been in the NFL for a while, seen a lot, has the most comfort being the green dot guy #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/aei81u1J1A — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) July 25, 2025

Baker will be relied upon to ease the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won’t play in 2025 due to the neck injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely.

Loeb mentioned in his tweet that there are high hopes that second-rounder Carson Schwesinger can come in and make an immediate impact, but having someone like Baker around should ease his transition.

Schwesinger doesn’t need to be a major defensive leader right away with Baker, Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, and Denzel Ward alongside him, not to mention No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham.

Baker was good for 100+ tackles, four to six sacks, and a few forced turnovers every year during his Dolphins tenure, and if he can get back to that level of production in Cleveland ahead of another trip into free agency, he could be in for a much bigger payday next offseason.

