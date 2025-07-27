Grant Delpit Sets Clear Goal For Upcoming Season

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back after a tough season on defense.

They were one of the most promising units in the league last season, yet they couldn’t live up to those expectations.

That’s why everybody has taken it upon themselves to get to the next level this season.

Notably, that includes Grant Delpit.

In a recent interview, the veteran safety vowed to do better in terms of forcing turnovers:

“It’s getting to the ball,” Delpit said. “‘Getting to that brown thing,’ like (defensive coordinator Jim) Schwartz says. I haven’t been getting enough takeaways and turnovers. So that’s a big focus that we got going on in this camp, whether it be punching the ball out, attacking the ball, it’s frustrating with quarterbacks just checking the ball down. So try to get in those guys’ heads, try to get them to throw the ball down the field a little bit, but gotta come up with more takeaways.”

Delpit has never been the biggest ballhawk in the game.

So far, he’s logged six interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered in his four years in the league.

He didn’t log a single interception last season despite starting 16 games.

Granted, that doesn’t always fall on the player, but having him flip the field more often would certainly be helpful.

The Browns’ offense is still full of questions, and the defense will be expected to carry the load and lead the way.

Delpit has always been a solid contributor, but he has yet to take a leap and play like a top player at the position.

This team should have a huge chip on their shoulders from the very start of the season; they need to prove that they’re much better than they showed last season.

The defense didn’t look as dominant in the second year of the Jim Schwartz era.

Even so, he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the game, so chances are last season was nothing but a fluke.

