Video Footage Emerges Of Shedeur Sanders’ Traffic Stop

Shedeur Sanders finds himself in an uncomfortable spotlight just weeks into his NFL career.

The former Colorado quarterback was pulled over in the early morning hours of June 17 for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, creating a situation that could have legal ramifications for the Cleveland Browns’ rookie.

Body cam video of the encounter, shared by Dov Kleiman, shows a professional exchange between Sanders and the officer.

The three-minute interaction remained cordial throughout, with the officer explaining Sanders’ options regarding the citation.

Sanders now faces a choice between paying the fine or appearing in court to contest the charge.

The timing proves particularly awkward for someone working to reshape his public image after entering the NFL with considerable baggage.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing aboard a player whose family connections made him a household name before his professional career began.

That visibility came with criticism, as many viewed the young quarterback as arrogant and entitled.

Following his selection, Sanders made concerted efforts to change that narrative.

His interviews and public appearances demonstrated growth and maturity, slowly winning over skeptics who questioned his character and leadership qualities.

This speeding incident threatens to undermine those efforts. Fans who began believing in his potential are reconsidering their support, while longtime doubters see validation of their concerns about his judgment and decision-making abilities.

