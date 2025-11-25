Browns Linked To 3 Potential Game-Changers On Offensive Line

For years, people have talked about the Cleveland Browns’ need for a franchise quarterback, and rightfully so. That might still be the case, but it’s far from the only thing this team needs to have a competent offense.

The Browns’ once-great offensive line is a thing of the past. The entire unit is older, and they could lose most of them to retirement or free agency soon. As for the offensive tackles, they haven’t gotten much production from them this season. Dawand Jones fell to injury again earlier this season, and Jack Conklin has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes they will go after some OTs in the 2026 NFL Draft. In their latest column, they chose Indiana’s Carter Smith, Texas’ Trevor Goosby, and Boston College’s Jude Bowry as three potential options for this team:

“It wasn’t long ago that Kevin Stefanski enjoted the fruits of having one of the best offensive lines in the league. Injuries and aging have destroyed that for the Browns. They might have one starting tackle of he future in Dawand Jones. Finding another potential starter at tackle would be huge. Prospects like Kage Casey and Caleb Tiernan would make sense, but they are already 22 years old and the Browns have shown that they prefer younger prospects. Trevor Goosby won’t even turn 21 until May of 2026 and Jude Bowry has a high ceiling in Stefanski’s run game with his athleticism,” BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept. wrote.

Building The Offensive Line With Young Talent Is Crucial

Those aren’t flashy picks, but they’re solid picks. Winning teams are built on the trenches, and with the Browns already boasting one of the best – if not the best – defensive lines in the game, it’s now time they put the same type of effort into the other side of the field.

My top 10 draft LTs 1. Caleb Lomu-Utah

2. Kadyn Proctor-Alabama

3. Trevor Goosby-Texas

4. Isaiah World-Oregon

5. Caleb Tiernan-Northwestern

6. Austin Barber, Florida

7.Jude Bowry-Boston College

8. Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

9. Monroe Freeling-Georgia

10. Kage Casey-Boise State pic.twitter.com/JDVR43nAvV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 9, 2025

The Browns need to protect whoever they have behind center next season. As bad as their quarterback play has been this season, they can only do so much when they’re constantly running into the pressure and playing in collapsed pockets.

This team already struck gold with this year’s rookie class. Another strong 2026 draft class might just put this team over the top and turn them into a solid contender in the AFC.

NEXT:

Key Browns Figure Called Team’s Real MVP