Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

Parents who have kids in the NFL are proud of their child’s accomplishments.

However, for Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II, he took his pride in his son to a new level.

In a video, fans can see Fields’ dad doing something hilarious with his son.

So what does this video show to fans about Fields and his dad?

Fields’ Dad Wasn’t Letting Anyone Else Get His Son’s Game Ball

During Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Fields made an interception which he returned for a touchdown.

With this being his first career interception, it’s clear the ball is a game ball for the young linebacker.

However, Fields threw the ball into the crowd in Houston.

But his dad made sure he was the person who caught that game ball from his son.

#Browns LB Tony Fields' dad wasn't going to let anyone steal his son's touchdown ball 😅 pic.twitter.com/61gfqlDCyZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2022

With Fields making his pass into the stands, it was his dad who made an interception of his own.

To him, that ball is important.

The ball was not only his son’s first career interception but also his first NFL touchdown as a player.

It shows how his son can be a playmaker with the Browns and their defense.

However, his son will have plenty of chances to make more epic plays on defense.

With the injuries to several linebackers on the Browns roster, Fields will get more playing time.

While his dad showcased some of the flash which his son did on the football, Fields can continue to follow up his epic game from Sunday.

In the meantime, fans can have a laugh at the lighthearted moment Fields and his dad gave everyone.