Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was selected as one of the eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Chubb has been nominated by the Browns for this award for the past four years, but this is the first year he was named a finalist.

Our RB is a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award 💪 Congrats, @NickChubb! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2022

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award was established in 2014 and recognizes outstanding on-the-field sportsmanship.

The Eight Finalists

Chubb is one of eight finalists including Baltimore’s Calais Campbell, Houston’s Jerry Hughes, Green Bay’s Aaron Jones, Las Vegas’s Maxx Crosby, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk, and Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David.

Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones and Nick Chubb are among eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. pic.twitter.com/nGXQzenUyY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

Players vote for the winner on their Pro Bowl ballots.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony the night before the Super Bowl.

$25,000 will be donated by the NFL to the winner’s charity of choice.

Browns Fans Think Chubb Is The Perfect Choice

While they may be a little biased, it is hard not to think of Chubb when mentioning the qualities of fair play and integrity in competition.

That is the definition of Nick Chubb.

Definitely well deserved….Go Chubb — Dave (@thewolfe28) December 8, 2022

There are not too many players more humble and team-oriented than Chubb.

Even if he is not the winner, the fact that he made it as one of the eight finalists speaks volumes about who he is.

It has not been an easy road to be a Brown for the past five years, but Chubb is a class act who just keeps working and continues to get better.

Congratulations Nick Chubb!