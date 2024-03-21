Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns don’t want to leave anything to chance this time around.

They struggled mightily at the quarterback position last season, so they’re making sure that doesn’t happen again in 2024.

Considering that, they looked for an upgrade at the backup QB spot, pursuing former No. 1 pick, Jameis Winston.

Granted, Winston wasn’t able to live up to the hype and has struggled to establish himself in the league, but he’s still a physical specimen with an impressive work ethic and God-given talents.

That was again on full display in a now-viral clip shared by MDF Nation on Twitter (via The 33rd Team), in which he’s spotted working hard and taking some reps already.

Trench coat Jameis is getting ready 🐶 🎥: @MDFNATION pic.twitter.com/K6yVLs7mwJ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 21, 2024

Winston knows that his chances of being a starter in Cleveland next season are pretty slim.

The Browns will continue to give quarterback Deshaun Watson as many opportunities as they can to make things work, especially considering all they’ve given up to get him and then keep him.

Then again, given Watson’s history of injuries, and considering how he’s struggled since he arrived in Cleveland, this could also be the ultimate opportunity for the former Florida State legend.

Some believe the Browns didn’t go after Joe Flacco because they didn’t want him to be a distraction for Watson, and that makes sense to some degree.

But Winston is a better fit for Cleveland’s offense, and if you think his presence there won’t put any pressure on Watson to be at his best, you’ve got another thing coming.