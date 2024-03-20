Browns Nation

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

By

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman
D’Onta Foreman (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

D’Onta Foreman had a bad day when the Chicago Bears visited the Cleveland Browns last season.

While his teammates managed 4.5 yards per carry, Jim Schwartz’s defense never let Foreman get going.

He ended the day with -6 yards on 6 carries, with a long of just 2 yards in the Browns’ 20-17 victory.

But somebody on Cleveland’s sideline was clearly impressed enough to reportedly add Foreman to the 2024 roster on Wednesday, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz (via B/R Gridiron on Twitter).

 

The six-year veteran is a former third-round pick selected by Houston in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Foreman did not see the field much for Houston before signing with Tennessee in 2019.

As Derrick Henry’s backup, Foreman’s usage increased enough to rack up almost 700 total yards in 2021.

But his best season came with the 2022 Carolina Panthers, where he started nine games.

Averaging 4.5 yards per carry, Foreman led the team with 914 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

He spent last season with the Bears, rushing for 425 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Foreman has a solid frame, measuring in at 6-feet and 230 pounds.

He is expected to compete for a roster spot with incumbents Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.

Cleveland also signed the more diminutive Nyheim Hines in free agency, and John Kelly remains in the mix.

The rehab for top Browns running back Nick Chubb is ongoing after he suffered a devastating early-season knee injury in 2023 and underwent surgery to repair it.

While all involved are optimistic, Chubb’s availability for the 2024 regular-season opener remains uncertain.

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

