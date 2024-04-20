Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers

The Cleveland Browns added two new quarterbacks this offseason as backups to starter Deshaun Watson, inking deals with veterans Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Winston is not wasting time getting to know two of his new teammates.

Friday evening, the former Buccaneers and Saints quarterback was filmed dropping throws into the hands of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku in a South Florida workout.

Just Win Management Group – an agency representing Winston as well as several other NFL players, coaches, and college athletes – posted the video clip on Twitter to show the players’ workouts.

Jameis Winston putting in work with @David_Njoku80 & @jerryjeudy down in South Florida ☀️ 🌴 #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/Pmgax8HTBI — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) April 19, 2024

In the video, Winston is seen giving Jeudy instructions before dropping back and throwing what appears to be a 30-yard pass to the receiver.

Winston’s pass dropped in front of Jeudy’s outstretched arms, a perfect throw for the receiver to catch in stride on his go route.

The quarterback can be heard yelling “Let’s go” after hitting Jeudy with the great pass.

Later, Winston falls back for a pass with a fake handoff to an imaginary running back before stopping, resetting his feet, and then throwing a quick pass to Njoku.

Njoku is seen running a flat route to the right side, catching the pass with his outstretched arms before pulling the ball into his side and continuing to run up the field.

Both Winston and Jeudy are new additions to the team as Jeudy was acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Njoku is the only returning Browns player in the video.

