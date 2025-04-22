Video Shows Joe Flacco Arriving At Browns Facility

The Cleveland Browns will have a familiar face in their quarterback room next season.

It took them a little longer than it should’ve, but they’ve finally brought Joe Flacco back.

As shown by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the former Super Bowl champion has officially arrived and entered the team’s facilities.

Flacco reported for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

Joe Flacco reporting to work with, once again, the Browns. pic.twitter.com/JhbrqHSu8z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2025

The Browns kicked off their offseason by trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson to land Kenny Pickett.

Most people thought they did so to keep Pickett as either a backup or a third-stringer, as they were also rumored to be in the mix for a veteran and a rookie quarterback.

Now, it seems like Pickett has a legitimate chance to be QB1, as Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff believe he can be a starter in this league.

They still needed to bring in a proven veteran for some competition.

Flacco gave this team its best quarterback play in quite a while not long ago, so one would assume that he’s currently in the lead to be behind center come Week 1.

Then again, it also feels like it will be an open competition.

The Browns will most likely take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft as well.

However, this isn’t the deepest quarterback class we’ve seen in recent years, and most of the prospects might be a year or two away from being ready.

Flacco is a prime insurance policy for this team, but he’s by no means a long-term solution at the position.

