Monday, April 28, 2025
Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message After Browns Draft Shedeur

Andrew Elmquist
By
31 NFL teams passed on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft, and many of them had at least three opportunities to select him before the Cleveland Browns took him in round five.

Many people were worried about what this slide would do to him and his father, as both have very strong presences on social media.

However, both parties have remained mostly calm and collected, wanting Shedeur to show what he can do on the field, rather than trying to talk more of a big game.

Shedeur now has a chance to fight for a spot on the Browns’ roster, and with the state of their quarterback room, anything can happen moving forward.

With that in mind, Deion made a special note on X to indicate that his family is perfectly fine with the results of the draft, and that they aren’t dwelling on the past or stressing out about the future.

“Everybody’s worried about what happened yesterday & fear the possibilities of what will happen tomorrow when we should be focused on NOW! What we do with our NOW is what matters the most. Let’s make the most of our NOW. #Dad/CoachPrime,” Sanders said.

Instead, he wanted to make sure everyone knew that he’s focused on the present, and that he and his son can only control what’s presented in front of them.

This will be a strong mindset for Shedeur to have when he gets to the Browns’ organization and starts competing for a full-time starting gig.

It won’t be easy, but if he stays in the moment and doesn’t try to get too ahead of himself, there’s no telling what he’ll be capable of down the road.

Fans are not only interested in seeing how Shedeur performs on the field, but also how involved his father will be throughout the process.

