What Are Expectations For Chase Winovich?

With the re-signing of Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns have a formidable roster of defensive ends.

Fans have great expectations that Clowney and Myles Garrett will pick up right where they left off in 2021.

Last season Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combined for 84 pressures -Tied for 1st among pass rushing duo’s The greatest pass rushing tandem in #Browns history is back for one more season pic.twitter.com/2N9UQtGF4d — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 8, 2022

We know Garrett has been working to get even stronger and more difficult for opposing offenses to deal with; this point was noted by retired Browns legend Joe Thomas on social media recently.

Attention @nfl offensive linemen… Good luck blocking @Flash_Garrett 🤣🤣 Never been happier to be retired https://t.co/i5kzyfX5Bo — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 8, 2022

What does all of this mean for Chase Winovich who was acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson?

To attempt to figure this out, we need to look back at Winovich’s past accomplishments.

Winovich’s Career

He is a University of Michigan alumnus who enjoyed a lot of success during his NCAA career.

Wino has played three NFL seasons; his career-best year was in 2020 when he had 1 interception, 5.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 33 solo tackles.

#Patriots film: Chase Winovich showed tremendous discipline and awareness on his interception. Just a great all-around play. pic.twitter.com/itVIHU8Lg8 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 7, 2020

2021 was less productive with no interceptions or sacks, 1 quarterback hit, and 6 solo tackles.

It is worth noting that he only played in 14% of the defensive snaps compared to playing in 58% of defensive snaps in 2020.

Will the Browns utilize Winovich more than the Patriots in 2021, and could he return to his 2020 greatness?

He will likely fill the role occupied in 2021 by Takkarist McKinley.

McKinley’s 2021 Season

McKinley had issues but was able to turn in a good performance in 2021 before unfortunately suffering a torn Achilles in late December.

Takk McKinley tore his Achilles, out for season. pic.twitter.com/skxFEbPi29 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) December 21, 2021

He played in 43% of the defensive snaps last season, recording 2.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, and 10 solo tackles.

The expectation would be for Winovich to plug in and perform at least as well as McKinley if not better.

Given his track record prior to 2021, this seems like a definite possibility.

Conclusion

Depth at the defensive end position is a must-have for the Browns to be successful in 2022.

The current 90-man roster consists of Clowney, Garrett, Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Isaiah Thomas, Curtis Weaver, Stephen Weatherly, and Alex Wright.

The future is uncertain for some of those players, in terms of making the 53-man roster.

Barring a catastrophe, Wino should be on the 53-man roster and will make his mark with the Browns in 2022.