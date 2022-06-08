Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/8/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, June 8, and the Cleveland Browns continue to gear up for the mandatory minicamp starting next Tuesday, June 14.

They do this amid many questions resulting from Tuesday’s The New York Times piece on Deshaun Watson as well as the lingering questions about Baker Mayfield‘s future tenure with the team.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which attempts to focus on the lighter side of Browns football right now.

 

1. Wednesday’s Workout Goals Courtesy of Myles Garrett

With so much uncertainty facing the Browns, it is comforting to know that Myles Garrett continues to get stronger (if that is possible).

Check out his recent weightlifting video from his Instagram account.

Impressive is an understatement.

We also love the obvious statement shared by MoreForYouCleveland.

It says:

“Can confirm: Myles Garrett is not small. #Browns”

 

2. Wednesday’s Inspirational Story Courtesy Of D’Ernest Johnson

In these turbulent times, it is also comforting to look at players who have persevered through a lot of adversity and many doors closed in their faces to pursue the dream of playing in the NFL.

D’Ernest Johnson, who signed a one-year deal last week to stay with the Browns, is an example of that.

He took a job as a fisherman for a year to make ends meet while trying to get into professional football and was willing to take any opportunity that came his way.

It is easy to cheer for Johnson knowing his story!

 

3. Wyatt’s Way Back Wednesday

This is not too much of a look back, it just happened two days ago.

Wyatt Teller is showing us his short golf game at the Browns charity tournament on Monday.

He makes pancakes on the football field, cuts the rug on the dance floor, and sinks par putts on the golf course.

What can’t this guy do?

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

