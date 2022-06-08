Browns Nation News And Notes (6/8/22)

It is Wednesday, June 8, and the Cleveland Browns continue to gear up for the mandatory minicamp starting next Tuesday, June 14.

They do this amid many questions resulting from Tuesday’s The New York Times piece on Deshaun Watson as well as the lingering questions about Baker Mayfield‘s future tenure with the team.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which attempts to focus on the lighter side of Browns football right now.

1. Wednesday’s Workout Goals Courtesy of Myles Garrett

With so much uncertainty facing the Browns, it is comforting to know that Myles Garrett continues to get stronger (if that is possible).

Check out his recent weightlifting video from his Instagram account.

Impressive is an understatement.

We also love the obvious statement shared by MoreForYouCleveland.

It says:

“Can confirm: Myles Garrett is not small. #Browns”

2. Wednesday’s Inspirational Story Courtesy Of D’Ernest Johnson

In these turbulent times, it is also comforting to look at players who have persevered through a lot of adversity and many doors closed in their faces to pursue the dream of playing in the NFL.

.@DernestJohnson2 has put in tons of work and makes the most of his opportunities. pic.twitter.com/QMQbpba4zE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2022

D’Ernest Johnson, who signed a one-year deal last week to stay with the Browns, is an example of that.

He took a job as a fisherman for a year to make ends meet while trying to get into professional football and was willing to take any opportunity that came his way.

It is easy to cheer for Johnson knowing his story!

3. Wyatt’s Way Back Wednesday

This is not too much of a look back, it just happened two days ago.

Wyatt Teller is showing us his short golf game at the Browns charity tournament on Monday.

He makes pancakes on the football field, cuts the rug on the dance floor, and sinks par putts on the golf course.

What can’t this guy do?

Wyatt ending the day with a putt for par! pic.twitter.com/xMnaCh5uaa — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 6, 2022

Wyatt Teller can pancake people and dance? Is there anything this man can’t do?? #Browns (carlywhitingteller/IG) pic.twitter.com/9AqSZN4QMc — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) February 15, 2022

Can we interest you in some Wyatt Teller pancakes? 🥞 pic.twitter.com/TbX5IttOGg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2021

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!