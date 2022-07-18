What Are The Browns Getting In Taven Bryan?

The Cleveland Browns made moves during the 2022 offseason to help them make a playoff push this year.

While most fans are talking about Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, there are other players who the Browns got to help them this season.

One of those players is Taven Bryan, the former defensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Bryan has done little since his 2019 season with the Jags.

So what are the Browns getting out of this former first-round draft pick?

Bryan Spent Most Of His Time As A Backup In Jacksonville

If Browns fans are looking for a player that can be a starter on defense, Bryan isn’t the guy.

His time in Jacksonville had him as a backup, as he only started 17 games in his four years there.

However, he saw action in 63 games over that four-year span.

But he was mostly a disappointment with the team, as his performance never lived up to the status of a first-round draft pick.

The sad truth. Henderson has the potential to be more of a bust than Taven Bryan https://t.co/kuUIqOwVfI — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 8, 2021

That’s why most NFL critics have him labeled as a bust in the NFL.

With that in mind, the Browns aren’t getting a dominant player in Bryan.

While he can help in situations, and backup the group of defensive tackles Cleveland already has, he isn’t starting material.

However, some hope can be found in his athleticism.

Bryan Works Out Better As A Situational Pass Rusher

In third and long situations, pressure on the QB is critical.

Getting to the quarterback and disrupting the play can save a team.

So with situations like that, could Bryan be the guy to call on for that interior pass rush?

If you look at his stats from combine drills, he shows promise.

I know he's been a bust as a former 2018 first-round pick, but I would be tempted to bring in DL Taven Bryan in free agency if I'm the #Steelers. Freak athlete. Have him come in as a situational interior pas-rusher. pic.twitter.com/QauN1YQC3e — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) March 11, 2022

Even though he had limited play in 2021, playing 31% of defensive snaps, he still got two sacks.

So while he isn’t that starting defensive tackle that the Browns need, he would be a good situational player.

However, with the group of tackles they have now, they might be forced to start him.

Could Bryan Prove He Is Not A Bust In Cleveland?

Bryan has a career in the NFL full of jokes about him being a bust in Jacksonville.

However, with Myles Garrett flanking him, could he prove he’s not that bust NFL fans call him?

He’s got the athleticism to prove he’s not a bust.

But it comes down to putting that talent to work on the field.

While 2021 saw him at least getting pressure on the quarterback, and getting sacks, he’ll need to do more of it.

In a league where stopping the run and sacking quarterbacks is currency, Bryan comes to Cleveland broke.

However, he’s going to want to make the most of this second chance, as he’s given a starting position this season.

The jury is still out on if he can put together everything he did while with the Florida Gators.

His last season in college saw him record four sacks, 37 total tackles, and six tackles for loss.

Getting to those numbers, and bypassing them, will help him make the case for him not being a total draft bust.