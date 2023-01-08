Browns Nation

What Changes Could Be Coming To The Browns?

By

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

After watching the Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, fans have to wonder what is going to happen with the Browns.

2021’s discord was all around the offense and fixes that were supposed to improve things.

2022’s issues involved an experienced defensive unit that never lived up to its promise or talent.

And special teams endured rough spots also.

Two hours before kickoff, the Browns announced that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were holding a press conference at 3:30 PM on Monday.

That means changes are coming to the coaching staff, and these are necessary to figure out what the roster should look like in 2023.

 

What Should The Changes Be?

The offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinators should be fired.

Alex Van Pelt is supposed to be in Kevin Stefanski’s ear collaborating on play design and calling.

Deshaun Watson held the ball far too long against the Steelers and tried to do too much.

Jack Conklin did not play, and it seemed like no one took that into account with the play calling and design for the Steelers game.

 

As for the defense, it is time for Joe Woods to go; many argue it is past time.

The Browns need a fresh face and approach to defensive play.

Special teams have been a disappointment this season also.

Cade York needs a better coach, and the Browns need someone who can assemble an effective hands team.

 

What About Coach Stefanski?

Since he is expected to be at the press conference, it seems very likely that Kevin Stefanski will be the Browns’ HC in 2023.

He should not be calling the offensive plays assuming the Browns find a good offensive coordinator who can take the reins and do a better job.

And his seat will get really hot in 2023 if the Browns are not better.

Monday afternoon should be interesting.

 

 

