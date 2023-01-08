Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs And Duds From The Browns’ Loss To Steelers

Studs And Duds From The Browns’ Loss To Steelers

By

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Not a whole lot went right for the Cleveland Browns in their regular season finale.

After falling to the Steelers in Pittsburgh 28-14, the Browns end the season with a 7-10 record and a last place finish in the AFC North.

Now, the days begin counting down until the offseason and NFL Draft ultimately to reshape this team to some degree.

Before any of that, though, let’s take a look at our studs and duds from the season finale in Pittsburgh.

 

Dud: Jedrick Wills

Before getting to Jedrick Wills’ abysmal day, hopefully his MRI tomorrow doesn’t indicate anything more than what he believes will be an MCL sprain, per Mary Kay Cabot.

That injury happened on Cleveland’s meaningless final drive, which is unfortunate for Wills.

However, throughout the game prior to that, Wills had no answers for Pittsburgh’s defensive front.

Steelers defensive end Alex Highsmith gave Wills troubles all afternoon.

He and Cameron Heyward completely took Wills out of a play that resulted in a Deshaun Watson sack.

Heyward would be called for roughing the passer, but it’s still a terrible rep from Wills.

Wills also helped kill a drive early in the game with a holding call, something that’s become a weekly issue with him.

“Forgettable” is about the nicest word most would use to describe Wills’ season.

Sunday served as a small encapsulation of that.

 

Stud: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett didn’t have his best day by any means.

But he’s one of the few on Cleveland’s defensive front who brought it on Sunday.

The Browns got to Kenny Pickett just once, courtesy of a beautiful pass-rush move from Garrett.

Garrett will close the year with 16 total sacks, which will tie Philadelphia’s Haason Reddick for 2nd most this season.

He also tallied seven total tackles including two for a loss.

Myles dealt with some distractions this week, too, with Jadeveon Clowney causing a bit of a stir.

After the game, Garrett mentioned he’ll be “frustrated” watching other teams in the playoffs.

Hopefully, that same taste is in the mouths of others around the locker room as well.

 

Dud: Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland’s coaching staff took a ton of criticism this season, and rightfully so.

Defensive breakdowns and offensive lapses plagued the Browns all year.

While the players are the ones who need to execute, much of that falls on coaching.

Sunday seemed like another game where the Browns simply were not prepared on either side of the ball.

Ultimately, Stefanski deserves some blame for that.

Plus, not to beat a dead horse, but the lack of Nick Chubb touches in so many games this year, and on Sunday, is mind-boggling.

Credit Pittsburgh’s defensive front for staying solid, but just 12 touches for Chubb doesn’t feel like enough.

Two of those didn’t come until the final drive.

On Cleveland’s second drive, the Browns faced a third and two.

Instead of Chubb, Stefanski draws it up for Kareem Hunt.

He didn’t get the first, and Cleveland punted.

Those are the types of decisions that has Browns fans losing confidence in their head coach.

 

Dud: MJ Emerson

It was a tough afternoon for MJ Emerson, no doubt about it.

He matched up with Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens and did not fair too well against the former Georgia Bulldog.

Pickens hauled in two ridiculous catches while working against Emerson.

He also drew a pass interference on Emerson right at the goal line which led to an eventual six points for Pittsburgh.

The secondary as a whole deserves a dud for Pickens’ touchdown, which again came from a coverage breakdown up the seam.

With Joe Woods likely out the door, ideally, these types of lapses don’t happen anymore in 2023.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Bernie Kosar

Browns Inform Bernie Kosar His Services Are No Longer Needed

5 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Browns Vs. Steelers: What's At Stake Today

7 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/8/23)

11 hours ago

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan Takes Shot At Browns In Response To Free Agency Question

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Score Predictions

1 day ago

browns helmet

Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out: Sam Kamara Elevated From Practice Squad

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/7/23)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Issues Statement About Cleveland.com Interview

2 days ago

browns helmets

Is DC Joe Woods Done After Sunday?

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns "Good Guy" Award

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/6/23)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) in game action. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 27-19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Report: Former Brown Peyton Hillis Hospitalized After Saving Kids From Drowning

3 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Jadeveon Clowney Drops Bombshell Comments About Future With Browns

3 days ago

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup

3 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/5/23)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Joe Thomas Is Named A Pro Football HOF Finalist

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Corey Bojorquez Earns AFC Week 17 Honor

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nick Chubb Comments On What Getting 1500 Yards Would Mean

4 days ago

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Comments On Damar Hamlin Situation

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/4/23)

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Grant Delpit Finally Turning The Corner For The Browns?

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Steelers

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/3/23)

6 days ago

Browns Inform Bernie Kosar His Services Are No Longer Needed

No more pages to load