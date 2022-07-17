The Cleveland Browns and receiver Donovan People-Jones come into 2022 with a lot of work to do.

While some might wonder why that is, it’s because the Browns only have one top tier receiver on their roster.

Peoples-Jones isn’t that guy, but he’s the clear number two with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry gone.

With him going for 597 yards and three touchdowns last season, some might wonder if that’s all he’s got.

It’s not because of his age, as he’s a young talent at 23-years-old, but because of his play in college.

So with the 2022 NFL season almost here, what is the ceiling for Donovan Peoples-Jones?

A Look At Peoples-Jones’ Time At Michigan Might Give Answers

When you compare the college and NFL career of the Browns’ receiver, you could find something troubling.

While he posted his best career outing last season, his time at Michigan might show he’s at his ceiling already.

His best year with the Wolverines was in 2018, where he had 612 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

⚪ WR Spotlight ⚪ Donovan Peoples-Jones – Michigan – DPJ was a highly regarded 5⭐ recruit and last season he showed his talent. He hauled in 47 passes for 612 yards and 8 touchdowns. NFL Scouts believe with another good season he could be a Round 1 selection in 2020. pic.twitter.com/bYj02OXLt2 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 18, 2019

By that metric, he’s already hit his ceiling for receiving yards.

However, he would have been a first-round pick, had he improved on those 2018 numbers.

But a poor 2019 season would see him slip into the Browns’ hands in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

While those things could show he’s not going any further in his NFL career, something else gives him hope.

Could Having A Better Quarterback Help Peoples-Jones Reach New Heights?

The Wolverines quarterback situation has never been the best, which might have hurt Peoples-Jones in 2019.

However, things might be different in 2022 with Deshaun Watson as quarterback.

#Browns Deshaun Watson to Donovan Peoples Jones for a TD in red zone 7 on 7s pic.twitter.com/vZmi0McmgN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2022

With the team getting an upgrade over Baker Mayfield, it could be just the spark the young receiver needs.

But he won’t get as much time with him this season, as Watson is facing a suspension by the NFL for violating their conduct policy.

While the suspension might take away time from him and the new QB, it changes nothing for 2023.

With both players still around next season, it gives him the chance to hit a new ceiling.

He’s shown before that he can have an eight TD season in college, so he could have that here in Cleveland as well.

But it’s all on how his quarterback trusts him with the ball, and if he can make the big plays the team needs in games.

While he’s showing great promise in practice with his QB, it’s all about taking that into the regular season.

Watson Can Help Jones Reach A 1,000+ Yard Season Ceiling

Everyone wants to have a 1,000+ yard receiver on their team.

Sometimes it’s the receiver that makes those numbers, while others are aided by their QB.

With Peoples-Jones, it’s going to be his time with Watson that helps him break 1,000+ receiving yards.

While it might not happen in 2022, that ceiling for him can come in 2023.

However, he’ll need that hunger for touchdowns that helped him reach eight TDs with Michigan.

If he can find that again in his NFL career, that ceiling could be broken as well in the future.