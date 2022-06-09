What The Browns Can Expect From Jacoby Brissett

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are unsure who will be the starting quarterback heading into next season.

Obviously, three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson is expected to be the quarterback of the future.

However, Watson could very well be suspended to begin the season due to ongoing legal issues.

That being said, the Browns could be forced to use a backup quarterback to begin the season.

It doesn’t sound like Baker Mayfield plans to suit up for the Browns again.

That means, Jacoby Brissett could end up being the starter in Cleveland.

Brissett’s Journey

In 2016, the New England Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the NFL Draft.

He appeared in three games during his rookie campaign but was the backup once Tom Brady returned to the field.

After that season, the Patriots decided to trade Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The expectation was that Brissett was going to be the backup to Andrew Luck.

However, Luck decided to retire from the NFL prior to the 2017 season.

Brissett took over as the starting quarterback in Indy for the 2017 campaign.

He lasted four seasons with the Colts before ending up with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Last season, Brissett made five starts with the Dolphins, but only started because of the injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

His stint with the Dolphins only lasted one season after he posted below average results through 11 appearances.

Now, the 29-year-old will get another chance to prove himself with the Browns in 2022.

Believer In Brissett?

As already mentioned, the Browns could very well be forced to lean on Brissett to begin the 2022 season.

They’ve traded Case Keenum and Mayfield refuses to play for Cleveland.

That being said, it sounds like Brissett is going to be asked to start, assuming Watson isn’t allowed to take the field right away.

Through six seasons, Brissett has only been a starting quarterback twice in his professional career.

During those seasons, Brissett combined for over 6,000 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a starter.

On paper, the Browns should be in safe hands with Brissett under center.

He has put together plenty of special moments throughout his NFL career.

Although, it’s uncertain if the Browns can count on Brissett in the long haul.

The biggest issue with Brissett throughout his career has been his unwillingness to take risks.

It seems like Brissett will almost always take the safe short pass over a shot down the field.

Sometimes, playing it safe is a good plan, but quarterbacks also need to have the ability to take over games if needed.

His inability to adjust and change his gameplay is the main reason why Brissett is no longer a starter in the NFL.

He is fine as someone in the short term, but can’t be trusted as a long-term option.

Brissett will limit the mistakes on the field, but won’t be someone that brings his team back from down two or three scores.

The Browns should be fine with Brissett under center, but don’t expect him to lead the team to the playoffs if Watson gets suspended for the season.