Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Who Are The Top Candidates To Be Next Browns DC?

Who Are The Top Candidates To Be Next Browns DC?

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Black Monday is off to a blazing start for the Cleveland Browns.

Embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been fired.

Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN is among the first to report the news, and she sheds an early light on who the potential replacements may be.

Brian Flores was the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant in 2022, and Jerod Mayo has been the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots since 2019.

Tony Grossi indicates that Jim Schwartz is a potential replacement.

Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl Championship season, and he most recently was a senior defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans.

Some have openly speculated that the Browns will name a new DC promoted from within, but Mary Kay Cabot’s Monday morning reporting seems to indicate otherwise.

Cabot says that the news defensive coordinator will likely come from outside the building and will have input on his assistants.

It is believed that some of the current defensive coaching staff will be retained.

 

Will This Be The Only Firing?

Daryl Ruiter believes that the morning announcement of Joe Woods’ firing implies that this is the only coordinator change planned.

If Ruiter is correct, that means that both special teams coordinator Mike Priefer and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would retain their positions in 2023.

Many have called for Priefer’s firing in particular given the overall ineptness of the special teams unit this season and arguably extending backward to 2020 with the muffed punt be ex Browns punter Jamie Gillan.

Priefer is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens era and was perceived to be more in jeopardy of losing his job than Van Pelt but given the Browns disappointing 7-10 season, no one is considered completely safe.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns helmet

Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

4 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/9/23)

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Loss To Steelers

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

What Changes Could Be Coming To The Browns?

17 hours ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To Steelers

17 hours ago

Bernie Kosar

Browns Inform Bernie Kosar His Services Are No Longer Needed

22 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Browns Vs. Steelers: What's At Stake Today

24 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/8/23)

1 day ago

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan Takes Shot At Browns In Response To Free Agency Question

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Score Predictions

2 days ago

browns helmet

Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out: Sam Kamara Elevated From Practice Squad

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/7/23)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Issues Statement About Cleveland.com Interview

3 days ago

browns helmets

Is DC Joe Woods Done After Sunday?

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns "Good Guy" Award

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/6/23)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) in game action. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 27-19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Report: Former Brown Peyton Hillis Hospitalized After Saving Kids From Drowning

4 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Jadeveon Clowney Drops Bombshell Comments About Future With Browns

4 days ago

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup

4 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/5/23)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Joe Thomas Is Named A Pro Football HOF Finalist

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Corey Bojorquez Earns AFC Week 17 Honor

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nick Chubb Comments On What Getting 1500 Yards Would Mean

5 days ago

Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

No more pages to load