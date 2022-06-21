Browns Nation

Why Nick Chubb Could Be Key To The Browns’ 2022 Success

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

No matter who is under center for the Cleveland Browns at quarterback in 2022, the key to the team’s success lies in the running game.

And the success of that running game lies on the shoulders (and legs) of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Here are the reasons why and how Chubb could be key for the Browns in 2022.

 

1. Browns Remain Focused On Run Game

Despite the personnel changes, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that the Browns are still focused on a robust running attack.

How Nick Chubb does is often an indication of how the Browns will fare.

If he is healthy and running behind a healthy offensive line that is arguably the best in football, Chubb and the Browns are hard to stop.

2. Pairing Him With Hunt Helps Everyone

Chubb performs well when sharing the duties with Kareem Hunt.

They have different running styles, and opposing defenses have to account for both of them during games.

Chubb can be even better if he is utilized in designed plays with Hunt on the field.

Because both were injured last season, we did not see much of that, but we heard it was a priority to implement these types of plays last summer.

Hopefully, we see these plays in 2022.

In addition, we hope that Browns running back coordinator Stump Mitchell’s longstanding prediction that both Chubb and Hunt can achieve 1,000 yards rushing in the same season happens in 2022.

One brings out the best in the other so it is a win-win when both succeed.

 

3. Playcalling Needs To Be Better For Chubb To Excel

Chubb can only be successful if he has good blocking and equally good playcalling working in his favor.

There were more times than we care to recount in 2021 when Chubb was inexplicably standing on the sidelines on what could or should have been plays designed for him to grind yards at the line of scrimmage.

The Browns say they are run-first but have been known to abandon that strategy quickly in games when they should stick with it and allow Chubb to work over the defense so he can ultimately break through for a big play.

 

Conclusion

In a season with a new starting quarterback and center, Chubb is the steady performer who the Browns can lean on to keep them in games or in an even better scenario to keep the chains and the clock moving in games where they develop a lead.

Along with playcalling in 2021, the Browns had trouble holding on to a lead.

Though it is clearly a team effort that wins and loses NFL games, if utilized properly, Chubb is a sure bet to help the Browns in any game situation they encounter in 2022.

 

