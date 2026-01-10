Wild Backstory Emerges About Mike McDaniel, Browns

The Browns possibly hiring Mike McDaniel would already be a headline on its own.

Now it comes with a pretty incredible backstory.

NFL insider Mike Silver shared a story recently that goes back to the chaos of the 2014 season, when Kyle Shanahan was trying to get out of Cleveland after just one year as offensive coordinator. According to Silver, Shanahan did not leave quietly or easily.

He had help.

That help came from McDaniel.

Silver revealed that when Shanahan wanted to take a lateral move to become the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, McDaniel, who was the Browns’ wide receivers coach at the time, typed up a 32-point argument explaining why Shanahan should be released from his contract.

Thirty-two points.

“When Kyle Shanahan wanted to leave the Browns after the 2014 season for a lateral move as Falcons OC, he had receivers coach Mike McDaniel type up a 32-point argument why he should be released from his contract. Now McDaniel will interview for the Browns’ head coaching job. From my book, The Why Is Everything…,” Silver wrote.

That document reportedly played a role in Shanahan being allowed to leave Cleveland, which eventually led to his rise in Atlanta and later San Francisco.

Fast forward more than a decade, and now McDaniel himself is interviewing for the Browns head coaching job.

You really cannot make this stuff up.

For Browns fans, this story probably brings up mixed emotions. That 2014 season was another low point in a long line of them, and Shanahan’s offense never truly clicked before he bolted. Knowing that McDaniel was actively helping engineer his exit adds another layer to a period many fans would rather forget.

At the same time, it shows something else about McDaniel.

He has always been viewed around the league as extremely sharp, detail-oriented, and fiercely loyal to the coaches he believes in. Writing a 32-point case to get your boss out of town is not exactly normal behavior, but it does speak to how committed he is to his football philosophy and the people he works with.

That reputation followed him to San Francisco, then to Miami, where he became one of the most talked-about offensive minds in the NFL.

Now, the Browns are reportedly interested in bringing him back to Cleveland, this time as the man in charge.

It is a strange full-circle moment.

The same coach who once helped another staff escape Cleveland could now be asked to rebuild the franchise from the inside. Whether fans love or hate the idea, it adds some serious context to why McDaniel is wired the way he is.

He is not just creative.

He is calculated.

And clearly, he has never been afraid to speak up or push for what he believes is right.

If the Browns do end up hiring him, this will not just be another coaching hire.

It will be one of the more bizarre and fascinating reunions this franchise has seen in a long time.

