New Nike Ad Surfaces Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

For many Cleveland Browns fans, the clock started ticking as soon as the team ended Shedeur Sanders’ historic slide down the draft board in April and selected him in the fifth round. Many prominent members of the media pounded the table for Sanders to take over as the starting quarterback, just like many of these fans wanted, and on Sunday, they will all get their wish.

Dillon Gabriel is still dealing with a concussion, so Sanders will make his first start in his place against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While Sanders had a miserable performance in his one half of play last week, the hope is that he’ll perform much better with a full week of preparation as the starter and a much easier opponent on the schedule.

The hype is continuing to build for Sanders’ debut, and Nike is doing their part to help contribute to that hype. Nike couldn’t have had better timing, as their ads featuring Shedeur popped up around Downtown Cleveland this weekend ahead of Sanders’ debut.

“No Time To Doubt” ⌚️ One of the many new Nike ads of Shedeur Sanders popping up around Downtown Cleveland tonight ahead of his first #Browns start tomorrow#DawgPound x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/Q7Flq59DA7 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) November 23, 2025

A Make-or-Break Moment For Sanders As He Seeks A Bounce-Back Game

The “No Time To Doubt” slogan is clever, as it is a nod to Sanders’ trademark celebration, where he shows off his watch. Hopefully for Browns fans, he’ll have a lot more to celebrate on Sunday than he did last week.

Sanders completed just four of 16 passes for 47 yards and a pick in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, who were able to hold Cleveland scoreless after halftime to overcome four Myles Garrett sacks and pick up the win.

Las Vegas is fresh off a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, so the Raiders should be a much easier matchup for the rookie.

The ads are fun, but Sanders needs to show up on Sunday. It’s a pivotal moment for him, and if he plays well, he could have plenty more ads in his future.

