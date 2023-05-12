WR Cedric Tillman Comments On How He Can Help The Team

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a draft pick until the third round, so they couldn’t afford to miss with that first selection.

Fortunately for GM Andrew Berry’s regime, they might as well have landed one of the steals of the draft in Cedric Tillman.

When asked about what he could bring to the table, the Tennessee standout talked about his size and physicality, but he’s way more than just an elite athlete.

New #Browns WR Cedric Tillman at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/SiIBA45PX0 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 12, 2023

Standing at 6-feet-3, 213 pounds, he’s bigger and stronger than the average NFL wideout.

He’s also an explosive player with a quick first step, not to mention an elite ability to create separation.

Moreover, Tillman comes from an NFL lineage.

His old man played in the league for 11 years, and he’s looking to make him proud.

Tillman wasn’t a highly-recruited prospect, and he redshirted his freshman year with the Volunteers.

He broke out in 2021, making the most of Josh Palmer’s departure to haul in 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 scores.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to keep that same level of production in the following season, even despite Hendon Hooker’s remarkable start to the year.

Injuries kept him in street clothes for all but six games in 2022, effectively taking a major toll on his draft stock.

The Browns already have Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as their projected No. 1 and 2 options in the passing game, and it may take a while before Tillman is ready to contribute.