Wrestler Trolls Browns Over Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most highly-discussed teams in the NFL since their season ended.

The Super Bowl is around the corner, which has dominated media coverage this week, but there has still been plenty of chatter about the Browns’ future.

Myles Garrett’s trade request is one of the most pertinent topics, as he appears ready to move on from the team and start a new adventure.

The WWE recently had an event in Cleveland, as Pat McAfee highlighted on X, and wrestler Kofi Kingston had a message to Browns fans during this event.

“We can’t wait to get out of Cleveland just like Myles Garrett,” Kingston said.

McAfee indicated that this comment might have been too soon, and in poor taste, but Kingston talked about the situation nonetheless.

Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the league since he was drafted in 2017, and the Browns’ defense will take an immediate hit if, and likely, when, they lose him.

Despite having some talented players throughout the years, the Browns have struggled to find consistency, even with Garrett on defense, making for several frustrating seasons.

Fans might not want Garrett to leave, but if the front office can scoop up some veteran players and picks for him, it might be time to move on.

Disgruntled players aren’t good for the overall culture of a team, especially if their attitudes spread throughout the locker room.

Garrett might be the only current Browns player to request a trade, but if the team isn’t careful, more of his teammates could follow suit.

