Browns WR Has Been Thriving Since Week 8

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 with Jameis Winston at quarterback and have had huge wins over their two biggest rivals over the past month.

They have taken out the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and done a nice job restoring good vibes within the organization and building positive momentum down the stretch.

Jameis hasn’t been thriving without help, as one wide receiver has also been impressive since the team traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

He has done an impressive job with the increased opportunity provided to him.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fifth in the NFL in receiving yards per game since Week 8, at 94.8 yards per game, behind only Tee Higgins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

Since Week 8, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy is fifth in receiving yards per game (94.8). Only trails Tee Higgins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/lQY8n3L48V — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 22, 2024

Jeudy was acquired in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos to give Deshaun Watson another legitimate weapon.

The two never developed a strong chemistry, but Jeudy has looked much better with Winston throwing him the ball.

Jeudy has seen 36 targets over the last four games with Jameis after seeing just 42 over the first seven games with Watson.

With Watson, Jeudy topped out at 73 receiving yards, a number he has equaled or surpassed in every game with Winston under center.

Many were down on Jeudy early in the year, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the quarterback was the biggest issue with this offense, just like last season.

It’s nice to see Jeudy find his footing in his new home.

Hopefully, he can continue growing within this offense and be a productive receiver for years to come.

