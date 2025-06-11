Young Browns LB Is Turning Heads At Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves with an unexpected opportunity at linebacker heading into the 2025 season.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sidelined due to a neck injury, the competition for starting spots has intensified during mandatory minicamp.

Mohamoud Diabate has emerged as a standout performer, showcasing the energy and consistency that could secure him a prominent role.

His impressive showing during the team’s recent minicamp sessions has caught the attention of coaches and reporters alike.

“As I said yesterday, Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate has been everywhere,” News 5 Cleveland reporter Camryn Justice shared on X.

As I said yesterday, #Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate has been everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Tpjb914ly3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2025

The second-year linebacker appears determined to capitalize on this chance.

During the 2024 season, Diabate started 11 games and accumulated 70 tackles while playing over 80% of defensive snaps in six of those starts.

His 70% snap count across the entire season demonstrated his growing importance to the defense.

Cleveland’s linebacker depth chart presents multiple intriguing options. Jordan Hicks remains the veteran anchor after logging 80% of defensive snaps when healthy last season.

Rookie Carson Schwesinger has already made strong early impressions, while veteran free agent signing Jerome Baker adds another experienced piece to the mix.

The Browns’ coaching staff clearly recognized the need for additional linebacker help before JOK’s injury created this vacancy.

Now they have genuine competition at the position, with Diabate positioning himself as the frontrunner to claim the starting spot alongside Hicks.

His minicamp performance suggests he’s ready to take the next step in his development.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Comments On His Lack Of Training Camp Reps