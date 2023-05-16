Za’Darius Smith Has A Message For Browns Fans After Trade

The Cleveland Browns may have made their most impactful move of the offseason.

Trading for Za’Darius Smith could prove to be a master move by GM Andrew Berry if he manages to stay healthy, and he’s got his to-do list all set for the upcoming season already.

Smith recently told Browns fans that they intend to take the division and then take care of business in the playoffs, citing that he’s hyped and excited about playing for the organization.

That might seem a bit ambitious, all things considered, but that’s the kind of attitude and mindset you want from your veterans.

Winning the division, however, will be easier said than done.

The Baltimore Ravens got a lot better in the offseason with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, and we already know what Lamar Jackson is capable of when healthy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t boast the most explosive offense in the game, but they’re an elite-coached team with Mike Tomlin calling the shots, and their physical and gritty defense will always be tough to get past.

Last but not least, the Cincinnati Bengals have been legit Super Bowl contenders for two years straight, and even though Joe Burrow has gone just 1-4 vs. the Browns in his career, they just got an elite addition in Orlando Brown Jr. to give him more time and space to operate.

Even so, Browns fans should be quite excited and confident about this new-look team ahead of the upcoming season, so props to Smith for getting everybody hyped up already.