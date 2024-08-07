Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment About Browns’ Defense

After a historically good defensive performance last season, the Cleveland Browns are looking to become a better unit in 2024.

In 2023, the Browns allowed the fewest passing yards and total offensive yards to opponents, and defensive end Myles Garrett earned the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, a first-ever win for a Browns athlete.

Now, Garrett and his Cleveland teammates have their eyes set on improving their defensive performances in certain areas to become even more dominant this year.

Analyst Sara Walsh shared a video to Twitter from her interview with Garrett, and the 6-foot-4 defensive end shared his honest assessment of where the team needs to improve so the unit can reach its goals.

“Red zone defense, and defense when we’re playing away,” Garrett said.

Asked Myles Garrett how the ⁦@Browns⁩ top ranked defense a year ago can get even better and he was quick to answer on where improvement is needed. ##browns #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OLuImIdO0M — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) August 7, 2024

Garrett pointed out that at home, the Browns were “the best defense in the league,” but road games tested the team’s defense.

The defensive end explained that the team was exceptionally bad playing against West Coast teams last season because the execution on defense was not there.

He reiterated that playing inside the red zone was also an execution issue, noting that “little details” matter more when the defense is backed inside their own 20-yard line.

“If you’re slightly off of your P’s and Q’s, that can be a touchdown instantly,” Garrett added.

The defense retained much of its core from last season, including Garrett and Pro Bowlers cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cleveland begins its preseason schedule on Saturday when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.

