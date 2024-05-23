Za’Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

Cutting off his dreadlocks was not the only decision Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith made over the offseason.

Smith had several suitors this offseason interested in having the veteran’s services for the 2024 regular season.

The defensive end chose to return to Cleveland due to unfinished business with the team, Smith said on Wednesday.

WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared a video on Twitter of Smith discussing his plans for this year’s squad, noting that the first-round playoff loss spurred Smith to return this season for a deeper playoff push.

“I felt like we didn’t get to where we wanted to last year, and we got something that we need to finish here,” Smith said.

#Browns DE Za'Darius Smith is happy to be back in Cleveland and chose to return over signing somewhere else. pic.twitter.com/BUEJeH9yxB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 22, 2024

Entering his 10th season, Smith said he had many suitors, specifically naming the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders as two teams making overtures to him this offseason.

Smith praised the culture and chemistry that the Browns have in place as other reasons the 6-foot-4 defensive end returned to Cleveland.

In addition, Smith said he “sees something in this team” that others do not see that look from the outside into the program.

Smith joined Cleveland last offseason on a one-year deal, making the Browns the fourth NFL franchise the defensive end has played for since joining the league in 2015.

In March, Smith signed a two-year deal worth up to $23 million to remain in Cleveland, securing the 31-year-old’s services through the 2025 season.

In nine years, Smith has played in 123 games and recorded 298 tackles and 10 forced fumbles.

