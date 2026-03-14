Zion Johnson Reacts To Seeing His Browns Jersey For First Time

Zion Johnson is now officially a member of the Cleveland Browns, and he is very happy about that. A new video shared by the team on social media featured Johnson getting his hands on his jersey for the first time.

Johnson looked and sounded elated about his new uniform and wanted to put it on right away.

“Perfect color to me. I’d put it on, but it’d be hard for me to get it off,” Johnson said.

“It’s surreal, man. It’s fire,” he added.

had to get Zion geared up for his first day on the job! pic.twitter.com/mUn28IcGUI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2026

When Johnson was brought to the Browns, many fans were excited because of the level of versatility he has shown over the years. He started as left guard for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but has played right guard over the years, too. The fact that he can fill multiple voids on the offensive line means Johnson might be the sort of addition the Browns need more of.

Johnson has said he views the Browns as a team on the rise, one with much more potential and poised to improve significantly in the seasons ahead. He wants to be a part of that.

There are worries about Johnson, including the fact that the Browns are committing a decent contract to him, and they aren’t sure how he is going to pay off. Some fear that the team overpaid for him and that he won’t be worth the cash. And others worry that he won’t be the sort of difference-maker that the Browns need right now.

But when it comes to enthusiasm, it is obvious that Johnson has plenty of that. Some players might not be too excited about coming to a team that has the sort of problems that Cleveland does, but Johnson feels that there is a great opportunity, and he wants to make the most of it.

This video of Johnson proves that the Browns have acquired a player who is ready and willing to put his heart into the team.

No matter his shortcomings or how much he costs, that’s undoubtedly a good thing.

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