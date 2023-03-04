1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

After four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, running back Kareem Hunt is generally thought to be on his way out.

Assuming he has played his final game for the Browns, there will surely be multiple teams vying for his services once free agency officially begins, and one of them is reportedly the Miami Dolphins.

Hunt broke into the NFL in 2017 after the Kansas City Chiefs took him in the third round of that year’s draft, and he impressed everyone right away by leading the league with 1,327 rushing yards, to go along with 11 total touchdowns.

His explosiveness and ability to escape from a thicket of defenders while running downhill got him a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, and he was second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting.

But the Chiefs released him the following season after a video of him physically assaulting a woman surfaced, and the Browns picked him up a few months later.

With Cleveland, Hunt formed a very formidable one-two punch in the backfield along with workhorse RB Nick Chubb, and together, the two have kept the team towards the top of the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Hunt’s impact started to be truly felt in 2020, when he appeared in all 16 regular season games and posted 841 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, plus five more touchdowns in the air.

That was the year the Browns went 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and once there, they won their first postseason game since the mid-1990s, which was against the Pittsburgh Steelers.